Aylesbury jobs included in Travelodge's new recruitment drive

Aylesbury is one of the places where Travelodge is on the hunt for new staff, the chain confirmed today (2 March).

Travelodge has launched a new recruitment drive looking for people to join its in-house maintenance team.

Travelodge has 578 venues in the UK, it has 145 bespoke maintenance teams keeping those hotels tidy.

Travelodge in Aylesbury

The maintenance team that covers hotels in the Aylesbury area is among the ones Travelodge is looking to bulk up.

A Travelodge spokesman said: "These new full time positions are field based, carrying out a variety of maintenance related tasks across the company’s 578 Travelodge hotels.

"Each maintenance engineer will be given their own network of hotels to service."

The recruitment team is looking to fill these roles as soon as possible, but advises that applicants must have at least one trade skill-set.

Travelodge is after people with a City & Guilds/NVQ 2 or equivalent qualification in a trade (for example: plumbing, carpentry, painting, plastering or air-conditioning).

Applicants must also hold a UK driving licence in order to apply.

Travelodge is keen to attract a diverse group of applicants for these roles, the budget hotel chain states.

Scott Rutherford, director of property services, Travelodge: “We are delighted to be expanding our in-house maintenance team with a further 40 maintenance engineer positions including roles in the Aylesbury region.

"This dedicated team is the backbone of our operation and regarded as the fourth emergency services for our 578 hotel teams, so each maintenance engineer holds a very valuable position within the company.

"Candidates must hold one trade skill but we are committed to developing and expanding our maintenance engineers’ skill sets so that they are fully versatile in multi trade skills.”

Successful candidates will be given a branded kitted-out vehicle to enable them to travel across their network of hotels, a uniform, and high quality tools, Travelodge reports.

Further information on the 40 vacancies is available on the hotel chain's website here.

A Travelodge spokesman added: "Travelodge is committed to developing its maintenance team and has an established training programme in place to up-skill the maintenance team members; so that they are multi-skilled and qualified to undertake a range of jobs across the company’s estate."

The 40 positions are located in the following locations:

· Aylesbury

· Bedford

· Birmingham

· Bristol

· Cambridge

· Gloucester

· Leeds

· Liverpool

· London

· Maidenhead

· Milton Keynes

· Reading

· Sunbury

· Tewkesbury

· Warrington

· York