Aylesbury identified as latest secret location on nationwide treasure hunt

Eagled-eyed toy lovers in Aylesbury noticed the town had been featured in an ongoing national treasure hunt.

Aylesbury was the latest stop in a charity’s UK-wide treasure trail inviting participants to solve riddles to discover prizes.

Run by The Cinnamon Trust, a not-for-profit organisation that supports terminally ill people and their pets, eight plush toys have been hidden around the country. Each Friday the charity is releasing a ‘Corgi clue’ giving entrants a chance to win one of its trademark toys.

Competitors are invited to watch videos of the charity’s mascot Cinnamon which reveal hints at what he has been up to and where prizes might be hiding.

Roz won her own corgi in Aylesbury

Aylesbury was the correct clue for week five and the charity has revealed four sharp-eyed entrants correctly identified the county town.

Roz was crowned winner, while Julia H., Jill, and Pat W. took runner-up spots, each receiving the good news by phone from among dozens of entries. The winning discovery was celebrated at McGrumpy and Snuffles in Duck Farm Court, a pet care store which supports the charity, welcomed the winners and presented them with their exclusive prizes.

Runner-up Julia said: “Glyka, our Cinnamon foster, and I had the pleasure of a warm welcome at McGrumpy and Snuffles in Aylesbury this morning. The goody bag was full of delights and Glyka even managed a tail wag. A good time was had by all!”

The Cinnamon Treasure Trail has been launched to mark the charity’s 40th anniversary. Participants have 48 hours to submit their answers, with winners revealed the following Monday. The competition runs until August 29.