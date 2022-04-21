Aylesbury Housing Trust rebrands with a new name

The business has also gained Community Benefit Society (CBS) status.

A spokesman said the changes are in line with the company’s ‘bigger, better, bolder and beyond corporate strategy’.

Fairhive Homes aims to build a new development programme for those most in housing need.

Fairhive Ltd

Chief executive, Matthew Applegate, said: “As our Board approved a conversion to a CBS, it was logical to rebrand at the same time so we could make all the changes at once.

“We’ve grown over the years and developed outside of the Vale (into Oxfordshire and South Northamptonshire) so having Aylesbury in our name didn’t make sense anymore.

"We also wanted to move away from links to the old district council especially following the creation of the unitary authority, Buckinghamshire Council.

“The conversion won’t directly impact our residents and we will continue to provide services as normal.

"We will still be a not-for-profit housing provider and, for residents or leaseholders, the only change to their legal documents will be our new name.

“We worked closely with residents, employees and contractors to gain their feedback before making changes to our logo and updating our imagery and website.

"It has been a real collaboration as we wanted to have a brand that everyone could feel associated with and proud of.”

More information can be found on Fairhive Homes website.