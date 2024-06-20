Aylesbury home that was severely damaged in suspected arson attack goes up for auction

Auction House is looking to sell a property in Hillingdon Close via an online bidding war on 24 July at 1pm.

In April 2022, seven fire engines were sent to the two-bedroom home in Aylesbury to quash a major blaze. Despite emergency responders’ best efforts the house was described as 100 per cent damaged by the authorities.

Now two years on, auctioneers are hoping parties may be interested in refurbishing the home, which still shows the effects of the 2022 fire. A guide price of between £150,000 - £165,000 has been set for the home, that people are advised not to visit as it remains unsafe.

One arrest was made in connection to the incident, with the police confirming the man was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Auction House notes that the home is within half a mile of two schools. There is one reception room, and bathroom in the property, which is terraced, and has a rear garden and garage.

A reserve price has not been set for the home yet, but it is expected to be within 10 per cent of the guide price. Auction House advises the home is in need of a full refurbishment.

Take a closer look at the state of the property by clicking through the below gallery:

1 . £150,000 - £165,000 A guide price of £150,000 has been setPhoto: Auction House Photo Sales

3 . Damage The home remains unsafe to enterPhoto: Auction House Photo Sales

4 . Overhead shot Another picture showing the current state of the homePhoto: Auction House Photo Sales