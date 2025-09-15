Aylesbury home sold for £150k despite 'murder house' social media commentary

A property in Aylesbury, which became a viral hit on social media for its resemblance to a crime scene, has been sold for £150,000.

A property in Meadow Way was sold for six figures via an online auction. Just weeks before the sale it became a hit on Reddit and TikTok with popular property accounts jokingly suggesting something violent may have taken place within the bungalow.

A popular TikTok account that takes a comedic look at some of the more quirky buildings which go up for sale in the UK, took a closer look at the pictures of the property posted on housing websites.

In a video posted by the social media account, Housing Horrors, the property, which was sold for its asking price of £150,000, is called a ‘murder house’. A commentator in a potentially tongue-and-cheek manner describes red stains, clearly visible within the photos posted on Rightmove and Zoopla, as blood.

Claims that there are blood stains within the property have been strongly denied by Auction House London. A spokesperson for the auctioneer company said: “We are aware of the TikTok video that has circulated regarding the property. While some of the commentary may be exaggerated for effect, we want to be clear: the stains shown in the bathroom have been assessed and confirmed to be red paint, not blood. We understand the property's visual state has drawn strong reactions online, but it is important to separate viral speculation from the facts."

On TikTok the property was described as looking a bit eerie and one viewer drew particular attention to red stains covered across the toilet seat.

Auction House London has said it was selling the bungalow as a ‘renovation’ or ‘project’ to prospective buyers.

A spokesperson added: “This is not unusual and reflects a common practice in property auctions, where buyers seek opportunities to add value through refurbishment. We ensure that all our listings are represented accurately, and potential buyers are encouraged to do their due diligence before bidding.”

A number of commenters on social media have also stepped in to debunk the playful rumour that something serious could have occurred in the property. One noted that ‘dried blood usually goes brown’, and others said it was hair dye.