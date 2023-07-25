Aylesbury hairdressers shortlisted for seven gongs at national Salon Awards 2023

An Aylesbury hairdressers has been nominated in seven different categories for the Salon Awards 2023.

Duran’s Hair Studio is up for seven gongs at the national awards ceremony, including Best Salon.

The awards are designed to celebrate Hairdressing professionals at a local level. They claim to be the only national competition where entries are judged against others from the same area.

Ellie fisher, lauren dawe, lisa duran, Caroline alden, Kimberly fallows

It is said that by pitting nearby organisations against each other that the awards create a genuine guide as to where the best beauty businesses are in the country.

Duran’s Hair Salon received the following nominations:

-Best Salon 2023

-Best Customer Experience 2023

-Best Colour Salon 2023

-Best Salon Team 2023

-Best Colourist 2023- Lisa Duran

-Future Talent 2023- Ellie Fisher

-Best Stylist 2023 - Caroline Alden, Kimberly Fallows, Lauren Dawe

The Salon Awards received over 2,500 applications during this year’s nomination process.

Industry professionals will now vote on the overall winners from this year’s shortlist.

Salon Awards founder Kate Jeffery said: “I am thrilled to see so many quality entries this year, with many joining our community for the first time, the opportunity the Salon awards can create should not be underestimated. Entries come from far and wide, and the energy that comes through them is outstanding. Everyone that takes part has taken a step to take something different, make a positive change and create opportunity for themselves or their business - and that should be celebrated.”

Each finalist will be invited to an awards presentation in November where the winners will be crowned and celebrated. Split across two venues, the first event is in London on 5 November at the plush Leonardo Royal Hotel overlooking St. Pauls Cathedral in the city. Secondly, another event takes place in the heart of Manchester at the Hilton hotel on 19 November.