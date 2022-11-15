Aylesbury hairdressers claims four prizes at national Salon Awards 2022

A hairdressers in Aylesbury is celebrating claiming four top prizes at this year’s Salon Awards 2022.

Duran’s Hair and Beauty Studio in Bourbon Street claimed four awards winning: Apprentice of the Year, Best Salon Team, Stylist of the Year, and Best Customer Experience.

Ellie Fisher and Caroline Alden won Apprentice of the year and Stylist of the Year respectively, staff retained the Best Salon Team which they also won in 2021.

The Duran's team

Owner Lisa Duran told The Bucks Herald: “The team are buzzing and had a fantastic time.

"Because we’re so close the team of the year is an important one for us, we try and keep a hold of that one if we can.

"Winning for our customer experience is a great one. As that is all done on our reviews and client testimonials.

"It was such a lovely evening, in a nice setting, and getting a bunch of hairdressers together...we all like a drink.”

The award winning design

Awards were handed out a ceremony in London where over 700 members of the hair and beauty industry attended.

Duran’s also captured another award, in recent weeks it was the winner of the best dressed Halloween window.

Bucks Radio ran the competition with Mayor of Aylesbury, Councillor Tim Dixon, picking the salon as the overall winner.

Lisa says staff enjoyed being visited by Aylesbury’s mayor.

Of particular intrigue at this year’s contest at the Salon Awards was the Stylist of the Year category.

Duran’s had two nominees in that category with winner, Caroline, going up against her co-worker Kimberly Fallows.

Lisa added: “The two girls who were up for the stylist award, both of them said: ‘as long as it's one of them,’ they’d both be happy.

"And obviously it was one of them which was brilliant, for both of them to be nominated, and for one of them to go onto win it.”

This year has represented a bounceback for the Aylesbury business which like all beauty stores, was unable to operate like normal during a Covid-disrupted 2021.

Speaking to The Bucks Herald in August, Lisa said: “It’s been absolutely amazing. It has been so busy.

Advertisement