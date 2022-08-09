Aylesbury hairdressers celebrates 'amazing' 11 nods at national Salon Awards 2022

Duran's Hair and Beauty Studio is up for numerous awards at the national event including best salon, most sustainable salon, and best salon team.

The business located in Bourbon Street was nominated in seven categories last year, claiming the Best Salon for Hair Extensions prize last year.

Going into 2022 a lot of uncertainty surrounded the beauty industry, a typically busy period for businesses had been disrupted by the Omicron variant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duran's Hair Studio in 2021

Before Christmas many people were cancelling appointments to lower their chances of catching Covid and spending a second straight Christmas away from loved ones.

Lisa Duran, owner of Duran’s Hair Studio, says the business is thriving in 2022, after two devastating years of lost business.

As highlighted by Duran’s highest ever number of nominations at this year’s ceremony.

Read more: Aylesbury salon shortlisted in seven categories for UK Hair and Beauty Awards

Left to right: Lauren Dawe up for best colourist,Caroline Alden up for best stylist Ellie Fisher up for best apprentice, Lisa Duran up for best extension artist, Kimberly Fallows up for best stylist, Sasha Hill, senior salon director,

She told The Bucks Herald: “It’s been absolutely amazing. It has been so busy.

"It is just nice to have something positive, because it has been so stressful.

"I think all businesses are still going to feel it and we’re all probably going to be feeling it for a little while yet, having lost so much.

"But when it is really positive and things are going in the right direction it just spurs everyone on.”

Since 2017, every year the Salon Awards has acted as a showcase for local beauty stores across the country.

It is independently owned by KJME Limited and aims to champion industry excellence.

The winners in each category will be announced at a London event on 27 November.

Unlike previous years, this term Duran’s has put forward individuals in certain categories.

Meaning Kimberly Fallows and Caroline Alden are going up against each other for the Stylist of the Year gong.

Lisa explained that a bit of friendly competition is nothing new for the Durans team.

She added: “They are always having banter. We have incentive stuff running with them all the time anyway.

"At the moment we have a game board for their retail, so it is like snakes and ladders.

"So if they get something they move up. We try and keep everything quite fun like that.

"They’ve said if either of them get it, they’ll be happy, but I’m sure they’ll be haggling each other a bit on the evening.”

When asked which awards she would be most proud of seeing Duran’s claim, Lisa said: “We got best team last year, and we’re up for that one again.

"And I would love it if we get that as the girls really do work really well as a team together.

"And everyone gets on. We all socialise quite a lot. Every bank holiday we all go out and say it is our staff night.

"We’re all quite good friends and we really get on. So the team one is a nice one to win.

"We’re up for the most Sustainable Salon which is quite nice. When we sell a bottle of shampoo our clients can bring the bottle back to help the environment.”