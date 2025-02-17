Aylesbury gardening centre set to close with independent businesses facing uncertain future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A gardening centre in Aylesbury is set to close with the other businesses occupying the site facing an uncertain future.

Dobbies is closing its store in Aylesbury on 2 March, a business operating at the site has confirmed, it is one of eight UK centres the gardening franchise is withdrawing from.

Since the closure of eight gardening centres was announced late last week, The Daily Star reports that six are set to be saved by British Garden Centres, but the centre in Weston Turville is one of the two that has not been sold. Alongside another Dobbies site in Northampton, it is still earmarked for closure in the near future.

As well as staff working for the gardening franchise, the other local businesses based at the site, face an uncertain near future.

The centre will close next month

Last week, Clips Dog Grooming emailed its customers informing them of its intention to remain open, and plans for relocation if it cannot continue operating at the centre by Wendover Road. But, the independent company conceded that it had not spoken with prospective buyers of the site.

A spokesperson for the company said in the email: “We want to reassure you that Clips Dog Grooming will not be going anywhere. If needed, we will return to our previous location in Aston Clinton, which is only 2.5 miles from where we are now. No matter what happens, we are committed to continuing to provide the same love and care for your dogs that we always have.”

Independent businesses, World’s Finest Fruits, and Maidenhead Aquatics, also sell goods from the site.

Nationally it has been reported that Dobbies posted losses of around £130 million and the company is adjusting to inflation rises and challenging weather conditions, which affected sales.

A spokesperson for the company told The Bucks Herald: “Dobbies Garden Centres confirms that its Aylesbury store at World’s End will close. We are engaging directly with staff at the store on what the closure will mean for them.

“This follows approval of Dobbies’ restructuring plan in December 2024, which allows the business to focus on returning to sustainable profitability, unlock access to future investment and deliver a strong and well capitalised platform for the business going forward.”