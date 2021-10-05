Aylesbury garden centre needs people to fill Santa's boots in grotto this Christmas

A garden centre in Aylesbury is searching for men who believe they can fill Santa's boots this festive season.

Dobbies is after caring guardians up to the task of donning, the grey beard and rocking that famous portly belly, this winter.

Dobbies aims to deliver a magical in-store experience to families visiting the centre this Christmas.

Dobbies Santa © Stewart Attwood

The successful candidate will be tasked with manning the store grotto, hosting family groups at Dobbies’ festive breakfast events and working at Santa Paws.

The company has launched a new 'quiet grotto' service, designed to support children with additional needs, considering sound and visual elements, to help minimise anxiety.

Not-for-profit, care service, Autism Together, was involved in the process that helped create these 50 special grottos at stores across the UK.

Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager, said: “At Dobbies, we are committed to delivering memorable Christmas experiences and the role of Santa is vital to this. It’s a perfect role for an enthusiastic individual who loves the spirit of Christmas and wants to ensure family visits to our Aylesbury store are perfect.”

The successful Aylesbury Santa will undergo a full training programme before wearing the red robes and being introduced to Rudolph and Vixen.

Dobbies' 'Santa school' is completed remotely, further in-person training is provided at the Aylesbury centre.

It focuses on walk-rounds, grotto familiarisation and store procedures.

Autism Together will support on all skills required for the autism-friendly sessions.