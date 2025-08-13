Aylesbury firm raises £5,500 for knife crime charity

Four employees from Aylesbury technology and consultancy firm Bridgetech marked Saturday, 26 July, with a dramatic 15,000-foot skydive to raise funds for anti-knife crime charity Charlie’s Promise.

The jump, which took place at GoSkydive in Salisbury, saw Ben Tighe, Suki Bola, Abi McSorley, and Max Martin face their fears to raise money and awareness for Charlie’s Promise, a charity set up to honour the memory of 17-year-old Charlie Cosser who tragically lost his life to knife crime in 2023.

Charity founder and Charlie’s dad, Martin also completed the jump, alongside his daughter Eloise and Charlie’s best friend Will.

Martin, who faced his huge fear of heights on the day, said: “In my old world, prior to Charlie’s death, I would have been absolutely terrified. But, when you’ve gone through something that we have lived through, that fear kind of leaves you because you’ve already been through the worst thing that you could possibly go through.”

Charlie’s Promise aims to prevent knife crime through education and community outreach. Martin has spoke to over 40,000 children over the past 11 months.

Suki, Chief People Officer at Bridgetech, said: “It was terrifying, overwhelming, amazing and absolutely worth it! I'm so very proud to have taken this leap, with my Bridgetech team members, in support of a cause that means so much. And to be able to share that experience with members of Charlie’s family & friends, who were so wonderfully supportive & our biggest cheerleaders, made it all the more special.”

The fundraiser has raised over £5,500 so far, with donations continuing to come in.

Martin spoke about where these funds will be going, he said: “Up to 5,000 more young people will be able to hear our story through the funds raised. We have also got bigger plans as we are looking at opening a ‘Charlie’s Promise Hub’.

“It will be a place of education, but also a safe place and a place of fun for young people.”

Bridgetech are not finished there however, as three team members who were unable to jump last weekend will be taking on the leap themselves on Friday 23rd August.

How you can support the cause:

Bridgetech interview with Martin Cosser: https://youtu.be/4dzPm0HnEu8?si=vBf8mGEFXCg4Ri9J

Learn more about Charlie’s Promise: www.charliespromise.org

Follow Charlie’s Promise on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/charlies-promise

Follow Bridgetech on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bridgetechgroup