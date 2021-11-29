Aylesbury estate agent shortlisted for industry award for 'exceptional' customer service
The Aylesbury business could be celebrating a big win this Friday
An estate agent in Aylesbury has been shortlisted for an industry award for its 'exceptional' customer service.
Michael Anthony Aylesbury has been recognised on the Best Agent Central Region Award shortlist which was compiled by Relocation Agent Network.
Relocation Agent Network is a national network of estate agents who assess their peers with a high emphasis on customer support.
Also up for the same prize is Village Homes another estate agent based in the Bucks area.
Michael Anthony Donnachie said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted in Relocation Agent Network’s Best Agent Regional Award category.
"The nomination is testament to our commitment to the Network principles, particularly delivering the very best service to our customers. Our success has been a team effort over
the last year and I’m extremely proud of everyone at Michael Anthony Aylesbury.”
Staff members from both companies have been invited to a black tie evening awards dinner held at Hilton Birmingham Metropole this Friday (December 3).
Television presenter Georgie Barrat will be announcing the winners during the special evening in Birmingham.
Organisers say the industry awards goes to businesses who place a special emphasis on: quality customer service, support for estate agents and professionalism.
Andrew Scott, Relocation Agent Network’s managing director said: “Our Best Agent Regional Awards recognise those agents that demonstrate truly exceptional customer service and support for other members. Many congratulations to Michael Anthony Aylesbury and Village Homes for their well-deserved nomination.”