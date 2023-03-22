A pair of businessmen in Aylesbury have launched a new vehicle hire service which will act as an extension of their current operation.

Dane Hanson and Mark Burgess have opened Herd Hire Aylesbury, which will be trading from their existing popular business, M D Autocare.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This van hire service will be based in Rabans Lane Industrial Estate from the same site that their family-run operation is currently set up at.

The Herd Hire team alongside Aylesbury Mayor Councillor Tim Dixon

With a team of just four the mantra at M D Autocare is, ‘We are big enough to cope with any job but are small enough to be able to take a personal interest and care for each of our customers’.

Between them, Dane and Mark have been completing servicing, MOT’s and repairs for over 30 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vans of all sizes can be picked up, on short and long term arrangements. Herd calls its fleet of vans ‘vanimals' as each vehicle is themed as an animal i.e., Squirrel, Camel, Rhino, Jumbo and Mammoth.

Herd Hire Aylesbury, will also supply unbranded new vans with flexible rental solutions.

Herd Group CEO, Nigel Schroder, said: "We are delighted to welcome Herd Hire Aylesbury. Herd has gained a great reputation in the hire market with retail and business customers alike and the team at M D Autocare have all the qualities to lead the way within the van hire market in their area."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Herd Hire Aylesbury will also stock a selection of nearly new used vans and commercial vehicles for sale.

To celebrate the launch of the new business an opening party was held on 11 March. Among the special guests at the launch party was Aylesbury Mayor Councillor Tim Dixon.

Dane told The Bucks Herald: “We’ve got a really good reputation in Aylesbury as a garage. All our reviews, I think bar one, in seven years have been five stars.

"We’ve grown our business pretty well using Facebook and word-of-mouth. We want to carry that over to Herd Hire.

Advertisement

Advertisement