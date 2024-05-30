Aylesbury director named as one of the top young achievers by national industry group
Chris Yeates, who works as a business development director at Kingspan Klargester, in Aylesbury, was named on the Builders Merchant Federation’s top 100 list.
For 2024, the national trade body has spanned the country to find the best young talent working in the building materials industry.
Chris said: “I am deeply honoured and incredibly grateful to be nominated as a Top 100 Young Achiever.
“For someone who fell into this industry, I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else. I work with some great colleagues, peers & customers and I want to thank all of them who have helped me succeed along the way.”
Previously, the BMF has run similar searches for young talent in the billion pound sector, looking for the Top 100 Supplier Influencers in 2022 and 2023.
John Newcomb, chief executive of the BMF, said: “The BMF is an active supporter of young people working within the building materials supply sector and this initiative celebrates the contributions of those who will carry the industry forward in the future and work to make a material difference.
“After the success of our previous initiatives, we’re delighted to be partnering with BMN to highlight the achievements of the Top 100 Young Achievers.
“This accolade reflects the positive influence Chris has had on the people around him and on the wider building materials industry.”
The BMF represents more than 950 merchant and supplier companies that collectively employ more than 208,000 people in the building materials industry, performing an essential national function in distributing construction materials and home improvement products across the UK.