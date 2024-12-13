Aylesbury dad shares special memories from unforgettable day at Wembley Stadium

A father from Aylesbury has shared some of his highlights from an unforgettable day coaching at Wembley Stadium.

Craig Baker, a teacher from Aylesbury, was given the chance to coach at one of the most famous sporting arenas in the world.

He was one of the winners of Chase’s coaching programme, which rewards aspiring tacticians volunteering in grassroots communities.

When Craig reached Wembley, with his oldest son Lucas, 14, he was joined by former England internationals: Tony Adams, Karen Carney, and Dion Dublin. He also got a pep talk from Lee Carsley, England national team’s former interim head coach, who Craig talked through his coaching drills.

Craig in action at Wembley. Photo from Ian Baker Photography

Craig, who teaches at St Joseph’s Catholic Infant School, said: “The day was just absolutely amazing. It was just incredible. I’d never been to the new Wembley before, so to have a behind the scenes look at everything was just amazing.

"And I was also lucky enough to be able to take my eldest son with me. And at the end of the day he got to go on the pitch as well and that was amazing for him.”

It was through his son’s love of football that his coaching career took off. He runs his son’s under 14s team and also helps out with the Elmhurst FC under 15s squad. Craig found out about the Chase programme last summer, when he was looking at what potential coaching training courses he might be able to complete during the holidays.

Having been spurred on by the buzz of meeting household names in the world of football, Craig is now considering completing an official UEFA course this summer.

Aylesbury's Craig Baker with former England head coach Lee Carsley and Shahla Khaliqiar

He added: “It was all a bit of a blur, [the England internationals] told me and the other winners, how grateful they were that we were having an impact on our communities, and that we were wanting to develop further.”

Craig also mentioned that his youngest son, Louis, 11, is also a football fan, and has become a mini-coach in the making.

He said on the ‘once in a lifetime’ chance to grace the Wembley turf: “I’m a Liverpool fan, so for me it’s watching the FA Cup finals at the old Wembley. It was always the highlight of the year. I remember the coverage starting really early. It’s my childhood.”