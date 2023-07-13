News you can trust since 1832
Aylesbury complex takes retired life to a whole new level with rooftop event

Guests can enjoy a glass of fizz on the balcony
By James Lowson
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 11:50 BST

A retirement home in Aylesbury has announced an upcoming rooftop terrace which is open to visitors.

‘Prosecco on the Terrace’ takes place at the Churchill Retirement Living’s Oscar Lodge on Cambridge Street in Aylesbury on 20 July at 2:30pm.

Attendees will receive a glass of fizz and some light refreshments on the rooftop terrace. Representatives from the home will be on hand to discuss the apartments available at the complex.

The rooftop terrace at Churchill Retirement Living's Oscar Lodge in AylesburyThe rooftop terrace at Churchill Retirement Living's Oscar Lodge in Aylesbury
The rooftop terrace at Churchill Retirement Living's Oscar Lodge in Aylesbury
Tunji Quadri, regional marketing manager at Churchill Retirement Living Eastern, said: “The rooftop terrace at Oscar Lodge is the ideal place for retirees to relax this summer. Boasting breathtaking views, the outdoor space offers the perfect retreat and gives visitors the chance to bask in the warm sun and spend time with friends and loved ones.

"We encourage anyone interested in an apartment at Oscar Lodge to come along to our ‘Prosecco on the Terrace’ event on Thursday 20th July to see all that the development has to offer and have the chance to speak to our sales team to find out how moving to a Churchill apartment can enhance your retirement.”

The complex’s rooftop is said to give a panoramic view of the town. Oscar Lodge is just outside of the town centre and consists of 49 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The terrace will be open to the public next weekThe terrace will be open to the public next week
The terrace will be open to the public next week

Features include: free parking, a 24-hour careline support system and a secure camera entry system.

Residents of the retirement home can frequent the rooftop when they fancy taking in the sun or want a new setting for a catch up with friends.

Retirees are also encouraged to find a quiet space on the rooftop to read book from.

Churchill Retirement Living state that the seating area on the rooftop has been designed to offer both comfort and functionality.

Staff refer to the area as a rooftop oasis.

More details on the remaining homes available at Oscar Lodge can be discovered online here or by calling 01296 768902.

At The Bucks Herald we are always on the lookout for interesting and important local stories. Do you have a story to tell or an important issue to raise? Get in touch by emailing [email protected]

