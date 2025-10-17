Aylesbury church and broadband company clash over utility mast as investigation is launched

A church remains concerned with the placement of a broadband pole it says intrudes on its land in Aylesbury Vale.

Representatives from the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bedgrove are still asking for a 5G mast to be moved away from its congregation.

Netomnia, a fast fibre company, is aware of the issue and is in communication with church leaders.

However, members of the church feel the company has not done enough to address their concerns, but have ruled out a legal challenge due to the costs associated with mounting civil action.

An investigation into the pole's placement is ongoing

It is argued that the mast was needed to provide Bedgrove residents with ‘essential broadband connectivity’.

In 2023, it was claimed that the mast had been constructed on church land and was obstructing efforts to revitalise the area. The church has now gained approval from Bucks Council to install hedges alongside its grounds near to the mast but claimed in 2023, it would be unable to plant tree species and environment enhancing items due to cables and wiring surrounding the church.

In private correspondence seen by the Bucks Herald, the parish priest described the mast as an ‘unsanctioned intrusion’. He also raised concerns with the impact the mast would have on the wider appearance of the church and the obstruction it would cause while repair work was being carried out on a community hall on-site.

He said: “It is utterly intolerable that our church is now obliged to permanently bear the financial and aesthetic brunt of wire and pole maintenance, as we are obligated to maintain our property's appearance and safety.”

A diagram submitted by the church showing how it believes the pole intrudes on its nature plans

A spokesperson for Netomnia said: "The mast was installed to provide essential broadband connectivity for local residents in Bedgrove. We are aware of the concerns raised regarding its location near Our Lady’s Church and are actively investigating the matter. Our team has prioritised this and will take immediate steps to resolve it in coordination with all relevant parties."

Previously the church had called for the removal of the pole suggesting such a structure should only be placed by highways and away from residential and private land.

It can now be revealed that the church continued with plans to plant trees and maples on its land near to the pole.