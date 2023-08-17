Aylesbury care provider announces new ownership team promising 50 new jobs

They are looking to create 50 new local jobs in two years

An Aylesbury care provider has announced three new joint owners who are pledging to create 50 new jobs.

Bluebird Care Aylesbury has announced George Morris, Michael Hackett and Tania Hackett as its new owners.

They have decades of experience running branches for the same umbrella company across four London boroughs, Camden, Islington, Hackney and Haringey.

The new owners of Bluebird Care Aylesbury

Between them, the three owners have two businesses rated ‘Outstanding’ by the independent regulator the Care Quality Commission and have overseen the delivery of over two million hours of care across the areas they serve in London.

They originally became close friends at university 23 years ago, and are now looking to serve the Aylesbury community.

They plan to introduce 50 new job opportunities throughout the Aylesbury Vale area across frontline care and office-based roles.

George, Michael and Tania are also planning to put on a series of community events, and are offering free dementia training sessions throughout Aylesbury Vale.

Bluebird Care Aylesbury supports people in the town and surrounding villages

The campaign has been launched to support families, as latest data shows that one in four people are affected by the disease.

Set up by the Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia Friends information sessions have been running across the country for several years and focus on improving inclusion and quality of life for people living with dementia.

Bluebird Care Aylesbury delivers care in people’s own homes across Aylesbury, Wendover, Aston Clinton, Weston Turville, Haddenham, Dinton, Ford, Waddesdon, Bierton, Cuddington, Chearsley, Brill and Princes Risborough.

Tania said: “Living in Princes Risborough we know first-hand how fantastic the sense of community is in the area. We are excited about the opportunity to give back to those communities we call home, with our new job offers and planned events and fundraisers over the next few months, as well as with our expertise and passion for great care.”