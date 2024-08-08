Aylesbury care business announces plans to create 20 new jobs this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A care group in Aylesbury has created 20 new jobs in the area, the company confirmed yesterday (7 August).

Bluebird Care has confirmed it is advertising for new care roles in the Aylesbury area this summer.

Bluebird Care’s base is on the High Street, and the company deploys staff that can assist elderly people in and around Buckinghamshire with physical disabilities and adults with learning difficulties.

Director George Morris said: “Employing committed and passionate care assistants has been a huge part of our success over the last decade. We will only ever be as good as the staff we employ, and our staff are excellent! They are always professional and have real empathy for the people they look after.”

Over the next six months, the organisation hopes to find 20 individuals who can start in care assistant positions.

The company states that it is meeting demand that has increased since the pandemic.

George added: “The elderly and vulnerable members of our community are going to need more support than ever over the next six months. As a care provider it is often our care assistants who offer companionship and a friendly face for our customers who otherwise would spend a lot of time on their own.

“Our team help to make a difference to the lives of our customers. We are looking for individuals who want to give something back to their community and support those in need. We offer a rewarding career, many benefits and career progression. Why not give us a call for a friendly chat about what employment opportunities we have for you.”

Bluebird Care says its employees receive good pay rates, a pension scheme, training, paid holidays and sickness pay. Interested parties are encouraged to check its website for more details on the vacancies.

Bluebird Care’s customers are often people living with dementia, physical disabilities and many other acute and chronic conditions.

The group says some people require 30-minute support from the group, while other customers may need full live-in support. Care staff assist with meal preparation, welfare checks, shopping, social trips, visits to the hospital and other activities.