Aylesbury businesses impacted by Omicron can apply for grant worth up to £6,000

Additional funding has been made available for businesses in Aylesbury where profits were 'adversely affected' by the Omicron variant.

Bucks Council announced yesterday (January 24), that a new grant has been made available to businesses that lost money due to the more infectious variant of Covid.

A grant of up to £6,000 has been made available for eligible businesses, further funding of £1,500 can be claimed by organisations who don't qualify for the top tier.

Many people stayed at home and cancelled pre-Christmas plans to avoid catching Omicron and being forced to spend Christmas away from their families.

Meaning plenty of businesses dependent on night time economy trade, missed out at a time in pre-Covid years when bars and restaurants are often packed.

Funding made available by the government to local authorities has enabled Bucks Council to support businesses in the hospitality, leisure, transportation and events sectors.

The funding falls into two categories:

-Hospitality and leisure grant - up to £6,000 available to eligible businesses depending on the rateable value of their property

-Additional Restrictions Grant Booster (ARG Booster) - grants of £1,500 for eligible businesses in hospitality, events and transportation who do not qualify for the hospitality and leisure grant. Due to limited funding allocation, ARG Booster grants will be paid on a first come, first served basis until all funding is allocated.

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett said: "Helping local businesses recover and build back from the pandemic is one of our key priorities.

"I know the impact of Omicron has been a fresh body-blow for the hospitality and leisure sector in particular.

"We will continue to do what we can to help businesses through this latest period of uncertainty in order to help them bounce back.

“I’m proud of the level of support we have been able to make available to many of our local businesses here in Buckinghamshire and I urge businesses to come forward and claim this help as soon as possible if you think you qualify.”

To apply businesses should visit the grants section of the Bucks Council website, which is available here.