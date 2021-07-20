Aylesbury business manager needs your help and patience after losing bookings diary

Business manager, Elizabeth Wisbach, is hoping a good Samaritan in the Aylesbury community will locate her missing diary.

Elizabeth oversees operations at the Little Boat Trip at the Aylesbury Basin, without her sacred diary she is unsure when people are scheduled for trips.

People with bookings are advised to contact Elizabeth via email at [email protected] or via text message on 07939 331890.

Please contact Elizabeth if you've seen this diary

This way bookings can be checked and go ahead as planned, with a limited idea of what dates have and haven't been booked recently, the business is not accepting new bookings at this time.

The following post was left on the Little Boat Trip at the Aylesbury Basin Facebook page at 8am on Sunday (July 18): "We all make mistakes or have an unforeseen disaster and I am no exception.

"I took my big black A4 diary with me when my daughter and her children were visiting last Friday. Somewhere between Risborough Station, my Mum’s and The Goat’s Centre, my diary has jumped ship. I have been back and travelled the route, spoken to people, but it has vanished.

"If I was clueless before I am utterly clueless now. I have a new diary and have started the laborious task for going through every written form of contact to recreate the bookings. It will take a while. Obviously I have no record of phone calls for bookings.

"I also can’t take new bookings until I know what is already there so I am compiling a list of people to call back.

"Could you please message or text me (07939 331890) with your booking so I can double check everything, particularly the people who called me.

"This is a nightmare for me."