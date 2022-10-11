Aylesbury business launches new hi-tech product to support international sea freight industry

An Aylesbury-based company has launched a new hi-technology platform to support international businesses in the sea freight industry.

CCL Logistics and Technology which has an Aylesbury base, announced the new scheme today (11 October).

Tony Wringe who previously worked at Google as a global supply chain lead has spearheaded the new campaign.

CEO Callum Bastock and CTIO Tony Wringe of CCL Logistics & Technology (© Stewart Attwood Photography 2022.)

Tony, who has taken on a new role at the company which also has sites in Derby and Glasgow, is now CCL Logistics’ chief technology officer (CTO).

When Tony was at Google he advised companies such as Danish shipping giant Maersk.

Before that he worked as a intelligence and security operator with the British Army.

He said: “What we know, and what our customers were telling us, was that they faced a myriad of challenges around sea freight ordering and tracking due to the lack of standardisation across the sea freight industry. Global ports and shipping desperately need to modernise like the airlines did decades ago. Businesses of all sizes need to know exactly where their shipment is and when it’s going to be delivered, together with full end-to-end emissions data.”

“By knowing when the goods are going to arrive, and the ability to manage demurrage and detention costs, this massively improves planning and cost control. Some of the global carriers are only now trying to address these issues, and will likely spend hundreds of millions of dollars and take years to deliver technology solutions we are already bringing to our customers. Most importantly, we can put this technology in the hands of smaller organisations who might not otherwise be able to afford it.”

CCL’s new platform incorporates port to port GPS vessel tracking, provides accurate data in real time, and has carbon tracking built in.

CCL’s CEO Callum Bastock added: “We think we’ve now got the best-of-class technology when you look across the entire industry. That’s testament to our team, how we’ve listened to our client base, and delivered a game-changing product.”

