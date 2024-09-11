Aylesbury business created over Zoom during pandemic receives national recognition

A business in Aylesbury, created by two educators over Zoom in 2020, is up for a national award.

Play Makes Sense, which is run from two units, one in Aylesbury and one in Leeds, has been shortlisted for the SmallBiz100.

Each year the SmallBiz100 raises awareness around some of the most dynamic small companies operating in the UK.

Play Makes Sense was created during the pandemic by two former teachers Abbie Chisnall and Alice Spencer. They met online and bonded over their passion for learning through play. Despite living over 200 miles apart from each other, they founded Play Makes Sense and even had a joint bank account before meeting in real life.

Play Makes Sense creates mini activity bundles designed to assist children in their development with a series of back to school packs available to purchase. Also, the company founders have hosted workshops and training events, discussing and demonstrating the values of sensory play with other educators.

In a joint statement Abbie and Alice said: “We are so honoured to be selected as one of the SmallBiz100. We have worked tirelessly over the last three years to promote the importance of learning through play. We are on a mission to spearhead a transformation in education, proving that a more effective and enjoyable learning experience is not only possible but essential for the future success of all children. We hope that being selected as one of the SmallBiz100 will help us support even more families and schools across the country.”

Play Makes Sense will be profiled by representatives from the small business campaign on 18 November. Ahead of the Small Business Saturday event on 7 December.

Michelle Ovens director of Small Business Saturday UK said: "It’s great to celebrate Play Makes Sense as part of this year’s campaign.

This year’s SmallBiz100 list shows the huge contribution small businesses make to their communities and the wider UK economy. Despite the economy turning a corner, the nation’s small businesses continue to feel the fallout of a challenging few years and still need significant support to get back on their feet. Small Business Saturday is all about getting the nation to come out in force and show its love for our local businesses.”