A tech company based in Newcastle has confirmed it purchased an Aylesbury business in a multi-million-pound deal.

Technology Services Group (TSG), an IT firm, has bought Dayta, which is based in Bell Business Park.

TSG acquired the Aylesbury-based company that has 17 members of staff and specialises in providing accountancy software and other financial management solutions to schools and multi-academy trusts in Buckinghamshire.

TSG says the company fits with its existing strengths that are providing business applications and ERP software to organisations.

Rory McKeand, Chief Executive Officer of TSG

This is the latest company the tech firm has acquired in 2024, earlier this year the business agreed a partnership deal with Pictet Alternative Advisors.

After the acquisition TSG now employs over 250 people, it says it recorded double-digit growth in turnover and profits.

As well as Newcastle and Aylesbury, the business also has offices in London and Glasgow.

Rory McKeand, TSG CEO, said: “We’re delighted to have completed this key strategic acquisition in order to grow our existing footprint in the education sector. Dayta has a strong pedigree serving education customers, with a growing client portfolio of schools and multi-academy trusts that we will work with to strengthen our position in this key market.

The company's north east base

“Dayta is a high-quality business that is well known for its technology expertise and high levels of customer service. Their business aligns neatly with the values of our company and its customers will be able to empower its educators and learners through our TSG Academy, which has worked with more than 500 organisations and delivered training to over 4,000 individuals. All Dayta customers will have access to our unique TSG Academy training to enable them to understand and get the best out of their technology.

“Now that the acquisition is complete, there will be a seamless integration of Dayta’s clients into our business and no interruption in the high levels of service provided to them.”

Samantha Ayres, director at Dayta, said: “We are thrilled to get this deal over the line. We know TSG well and there’s a fantastic synergy between the two organisations."