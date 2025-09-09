Aylesbury baker launches quirky new 'Cookie House' to bring joy to the community

Julia Turner, founder of Crumbs Up in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, has opened her very own Cookie House – a colourful garden shed turned sweet-treat hub offering oversized stuffed cookies, German-inspired cakes, and inclusive bakes catering for gluten-free and dairy-free diets.

The Cookie House, which Julia describes as “fun, playful and eye-catching, just like me,” is already proving a hit with locals.

On its very first weekend, Julia sold 80 bakes, despite the late summer lull many cake businesses reported. The new venture comes just months after Crumbs Up received a five-star food hygiene rating, and marks a major milestone for Julia who only officially launched her business in July.

“I started Crumbs Up out of pure passion,” Julia explains. “I love the smiles on people’s faces when they try my bakes. For me it’s not about money – it’s about connection and joy.

"I want everyone to be able to enjoy a treat, which is why I offer gluten-free and dairy-free options too. The Cookie House is a space where people can pop by, have a chat, and leave with something that makes their day a little brighter.”

Crumbs Up is already looking ahead, with Julia planning to trade at the Maylands Building pop-up in Hemel Hempstead this November, and expand her range to include traditional German Christmas biscuits for the festive season. She also hopes to support the Aylesbury foodbank and one day open her own shop.