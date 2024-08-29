Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chiltern Railways is warning passengers of rail line closures affecting travel across Buckinghamshire this weekend.

On Saturday 31 August and Sunday 1 September, a number of lines will be closed for what the operator is describing as major engineering works.

Rail lines between both High Wycombe and Haddenham & Thame Parkway and also between Princes Risborough and Aylesbury, will be closed all weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst the lines are closed a replacement bus service will be used, but Chiltern Railways warns that journeys will take longer.

A Chiltern Railways train at London Marylebone station

Rail replacement buses will travel between:

-Aylesbury Vale Parkway - Bicester Village - Bicester North

-High Wycombe - Princes Risborough - Haddenham & Thame Parkway - Bicester Village - Bicester North

-High Wycombe - Saunderton - Princes Risborough - Little Kimble - Aylesbury

-Princes Risborough - Monks Risborough

Chiltern Railways is advising customers travelling between London Marylebone and stations to Haddenham & Thame Parkway to complete their journeys via High Wycombe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extra trains will be running on the Aylesbury Vale Parkway and London Marylebone route this weekend, with two trains per hour going to and from the end stations.

On Sunday, London Marylebone will be shut until 10:35am, people have been advised to use connecting services from West Ruislip on the London Underground Central Line and Metropolitan Line if traveling before then.

Chiltern Railways says customers should allow extra time for their journey, book tickets in advance and check their journey before travelling. For more details on the closures customers are advised to check the rail operator’s website here.