Aylesbury accountant wins national award for 'passion and commitment' shown to clients

Nikki Norman from Aylesbury who works at PaperRocket Accounting, was handed the 2022 'Best Contractor Accountant’ award.

Judges were blown away by Nikki’s ‘passion and commitment to going above and beyond for her clients’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nikki receiving the award from Russell Kane, photo by Carmen Valino

Nikki joined PaperRocket Accounting, which is based in Welwyn Garden City, in 2012, teaming up with Sarah Solo, her friend, and now boss.

The company focuses on providing accounting services for contractors, this means mainly serving limited businesses, but also sole traders.

Nikki told The Bucks Herald: “We have flexible working, like I said I’m going to go pick my daughter up, we’re both mums, and work around our kids, while still providing a great service.

"I used to work for a different accountancy firm, and it was a very big firm and a lot more impersonal.

"And I got to the point where I left, because I was getting annoyed that I couldn’t provide a more personal service to my clients, because I had so many.

"So, coming to PaperRocket, I do absolutely everything for my clients.

"So, I’m on top of everything it is not like they are talking to multiple different people, they are always talking to me, I know exactly what is going on with their business.

"We get most of our new clients come through referrals, which is obviously, really great and a good testament to our service.

"Especially, over the last two years, where everything has been, a bit, up in the air.

"We’ve made sure, while the world is going to pot, that we can still be a constant in our clients lives.”

Nikki received her plaque at an awards ceremony at the Montcalm Hotel in London last Thursday (16 June).

Guests were treated to a three-course meal at the event which was hosted by stand-up comedian Russell Kane.

Nikki believes the family-approach to business is something the judges likely picked up on.

She added: “We can put ourselves in our clients’ position, as we do understand.