Award-winning Challenge House boosting business growth

Challenge House

Award-winning Landmark Property Solutions is boosting business growth following a major investment to transform Challenge House, a commercial hub for multiple regional and international companies.

Long-established Landmark, specialists in providing bespoke workspaces and serviced offices, continues to significantly expand its prestigious property portfolio, and announced its Bletchley based business centre Challenge House, has undergone an extensive recent refurbishment.

The substantial investment by the independent, family-owned business has transformed Challenge House, which is the business base for numerous successful companies operating worldwide.

Located opposite Bletchley train station, Challenge House is on track to help boost business growth in the region, providing serviced office solutions for companies looking to benefit from the Governments plans for the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor’s rail network.

Challenge House

Challenge House is at the forefront of a predicted business boom after Rachel Reeves recently stated proposals to link Cambridge and Oxford will add up to £78bn to the UK economy by 2035 as the chancellor claimed connecting the cities could create “Europe’s Silicon Valley”.

Navraj Johal, Chief Marketing Officer, for Landmark, a member of The Flexible Space Association, said the latest transportation developments within the Oxford - Cambridge Arc is driving business opportunities in the region, shining a commercial spotlight on Bletchley’s business benefits. He highlighted how it has also led to a significant increase in the number of global companies choosing Challenge House, based in Sherwood Drive, Bletchley for their UK operations.

Navraj said: “Developments within the Oxford - Cambridge Arc means Challenge House is perfectly placed as it’s situated within the middle of the route. This is a niche point for us, as we are the only serviced office business centre in Bletchley, which is why increasingly high-profile clients are choosing us.

“The extensive recent refurbishment has totally transformed Challenge House, which is reflected in the clientele it is attracting, including prestigious companies such as KPMG and Zoho. They are among the increasingly international companies to choose Challenge House. We’re seeing a significant shift in the number of global companies now looking at Bletchley as their business base, which is fantastic for the region’s business community.”

A meeting room at Challenge House

The recent refurbishment at Challenge House included a revamp of business suites, the installation of new meeting rooms and new interior design enhancements throughout its serviced office spaces. New desks have been installed with ergonomic furniture to provide a premium, professional working environment across all three storeys of the building.

The successful business recently celebrated another award win at the SME Buckinghamshire Awards, securing Silver for a second consecutive year in the Family Business of the Year category.

Navraj said: “Our approach is to blend new ways of working with a business class experience. We’re extremely proud of our latest award success as we are of our cutting edge workspaces and the substantial financial investment we’ve made at Challenge House, which remains our largest property within the group.”

As companies continue to diversify, Challenge House also offers a “design your own office” service, tailored to meet the bespoke design and IT requirements of each business client.

Manvir Rahal and Kiran Rahal at the SME MK & Buckinghamshire business awards.

The experienced Landmark team have made it their mission to raise further awareness about the benefits of choosing Challenge House and are calling for more businesses to be Bletchley based.

Navraj added: “It’s an exciting time for businesses to be based in Bletchley due to the significant regeneration and investment throughout the area.”

The property is the business base for numerous successful companies, charities, start-ups and organisations. It also provides vital support for community causes, charities and groups in the region.

Landmark offers a suite of flexible options tailored to the bespoke needs of businesses big and small including: private offices, meeting rooms, virtual offices and coworking memberships with the addition of a state-of-the-art podcast room also available at Challenge House.

For more information visit https://landmarkoffices.co.uk/locations/milton-keynes-offices/