Award for Aylesbury Grammar School at Regional Business Competition

The team were pleased with their success as a recognition of the creative business they run for a year as part of a Company Programme in the school.

The programme is run by Young Enterprise, a national charity focused on developing the next generation of business leaders with encouragement and guidance from staff at the school.

Interlinked success was part of a day-long trade show in Middleton Hall at Milton Keynes.

The winning team represented by Kaushik, Jyoji, Tobias, Muneeb from AGS

Over 30 school business teams met up at Milton Keynes from as far away as Witney and Cambridge, set up their trade stands and sold to the public. There was a definite Valentines Day theme as the students engaged with customers, making the displays colourful and relevant.

As well as the winning team, other local schools were represented including The Grange, Sir Henry Floyd and two other teams from the Grammar School.

As well as the opportunity to sell, there was the competition element as the stands were judged for visual impact and the team's knowledge of their products and markets. The judges commented on the high standard of all the stands and the effort that had gone into making them appealing to passers by.

Joey Russ, Regional Manager for Young Enterprise, who arranged the event highlighted the commitment and creativity of the students and the wide range of products on sale. "Young Enterprise is pleased to be at Milton Keynes. It is great to see so many students giving up their Sunday to gain experience of selling to the public, skills that benefit both their business and their personal development"

The range of educational products offered by Interlinked on display

Young Enterprise in Aylesbury Vale has nine teams in the Programme this year from Aylesbury, Wendover and Buckingham, and they are looking forward to continued sales success up until the local Company of the Year Final, hosted by Aylesbury Vale Academy on April 25th.