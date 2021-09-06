Award finalist for Best Business Women Award helps dogs in Aylesbury

Karen Young from Safe Hands Clinical Canine Massage, which serves the Aylesbury community, has been shortlisted as a finalist at the Best Business Women Awards.

Karen has been recognised in the Animal Services Category, in recognition of the work the company does supporting dogs. This is done through massage therapy and body training.

The business started in 2017. Before the pandemic, Karen served Aylesbury pet owners who often visited the store, Mcgrumpy and Snuffles, which her independent company is based in .

Karen Young

Throughout lockdown she organised video consultations and instructional Facebook posts to help pet owners.

During the third lockdown in collaboration with a vet, she was able to treat dogs in-person, once an issue had been medically identified.

Karen commented: "I am thrilled to be recognised as a finalist in these prestigious awards. When I set up Safe Hands I wanted to be just that for our dogs, a safe pair of hands to help them through life.

"I have found ways to support my clients even through a global pandemic. I love that I can change a dog’s life for the better and being recognised for this contribution is totally incredible."

Karen Young in action

The Best Business Women Awards is celebrating its seventh year, organiser, Debbie Gilbert says, this year's awards hold extra significance.

It has been the most challenging year for business owners and managers given the challenges of furlough, lockdowns and a series of other Covid-related issues.

Hundreds entered the competition, shortlisting was decided by a panel of judges, all finalists will receive a Silver or Gold Award.

An event spokesperson said: "The businesswomen selected have been chosen for their business acumen, determination, creativity, and tenacity.

"All our finalists are all shining examples of being successful entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges."