Approval granted to overhaul nightclub popular with Aylesbury partygoers

Opposition to the nightclub overhaul was officially withdrawn

By Rory Butler, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 11:46 am

Plans to overhaul a nightclub built within the Green Belt have been approved.

Bucks Council has permitted an application submitted by Kebbell Development Ltd to redevelop the site of Winkers Nightclub in Chalfont St Peter.

The developer will create 14 new properties in six buildings (four affordable).

Ancillary buildings and the parking area will also be developed.

In 2019, Kebbell was given permission to build eight homes on site. Then, in 2020, it put forward plans for 18 properties.

Another scheme approved in 2015 was for four detached properties.

The new scheme will retain the existing two accesses on Denham Lane to the site.

Chalfont St Peter Parish Council had strongly objected to the scheme – however, later withdrew its opposition.

