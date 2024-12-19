A large-scale solar farm project has received planning approval in an Aylesbury Vale village.

A solar farm which will be constructed by Wingrave was approved by Bucks Council earlier this month.

It is planned to be a 49.9MWp solar project, which covers 56 hectares, and should be capable of powering approximately 14,000 UK homes each year.

Qair, a company formerly known as Green Switch Capital, is behind the project that has been named Straws Hadley Solar Farm.

A similar sized solar farm in Yorkshire. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Lying west of Tring Road, the project will be close to Rowsham and Hulcott as well. It will be close to two solar farms currently operating in Buckinghamshire further to the South.

Nearby parish council’s were critical of the project, which they felt would affect the attractiveness of the ever-popular Chiltern Hills. It was argued by Wingrave and Rowsham parish council representatives that the glint from the panels would be intrusive to people nearby. Other concerns were raised about the amount of HGV traffic that would be brought to the area during the construction process.

According to people involved with the project it will reduce roughly 11,000 tonnes of CO2 annually – comparable to planting 470,000 trees.

The overarching public benefits of providing a large-scale renewable energy scheme in line with climate change interest and supporting national energy was seen as outweighing the downsides of the project, a planning officer representing the council concluded.

Where developers believe the farm will be visible from

As part of the agreement with the council trees will be planted alongside the building of the major solar site. According to the company, there will also be protective areas for wildlife within the site.

Sam Burgess, project manager at Qair UK, said: “Straws Hadley marks our third solar project approved for planning this year, along with Lark Hill in Rochford and Washdyke Farm in Folkingham. Securing planning permission isn’t just a milestone – it’s the foundation for building a brighter and more sustainable future as well as helping Qair reach our goal of becoming a leading IPP in the UK. I am over the moon for myself and the team.”

Qair has confirmed this is the third major solar project it has received approval for in the UK, in 2024.