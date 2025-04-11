Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A housing association in Aylesbury has created a new training site aimed at apprentices in a nearby town.

Fairhive Homes Limited transformed an empty garage in Buckingham into a training site for apprentices looking to learn a valuable trade.

The housing management company authorised repairs to the roof and windows and installed a high-security front door and roller shutter to upgrade the facility.

Fairhive first identified the site for repurposing in 2020, and used apprentices, with the help of their qualified mentors, to carry out electrical fixes in the building.

Since its completion, the training garage has been widely-used by gas apprentices. One said: “The training garage is a great help, I really appreciate it. I feel like it really helped me understand all the components within the boiler and I got to learn all the procedures when repairing something and when

servicing the boiler, it’s definitely a good idea for anyone to go and learn something hands on, looking forward to the next session.”

Fairhive says the training garage has given electrical and gas apprentices the benefit from hands-on experience, allowing them to build confidence, ask questions and learn in a safe environment.

The not-for-profit organisation is also looking for other sites that could be turned into training garages as the current site will no longer be available.

A spokesperson for the association said: “Fairhive remains committed to investing in its apprentices and professional trades, ensuring they have access to the extra support, hands-on learning and professional development this opportunity has provided.”

If you know of a suitable location contact Fairhive at [email protected]