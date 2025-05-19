Applications open for business graduate programme

Following the success of its inaugural graduate scheme last year, the NHBC (National House-Building Council) will be opening applications for its 2025 business graduate programme for three weeks from Thursday, 15 May.

As the UK’s largest provider of new home warranty and insurance, NHBC employs more than 1,300 talented and dedicated people.

The fully funded two-year training and development programme, based at NHBC headquarters in Milton Keynes, will start in September 2025.Graduates will rotate every six months into a different business area (Claims Operations, Commercial Services, Standards, Innovation & Research and Finance) to learn about key parts of the company and gain invaluable experience working across the business.

Following successful completion, graduates will be rewarded with a permanent role with continuous development in either Standards, Innovation & Research, Underwriting, Claims, Business Support & Improvement, Customer Services or Corporate Strategy. Graduates can select their preferred business area at the time of application.

With a starting salary of £27,500, the NHBC business graduate programme is open to all graduates with a relevant degree qualification.

Tony Nicklin, NHBC Learning & Development Manager comments: “NHBC is an inclusive employer where everyone is encouraged to bring their true self to work. We invite all graduates with a relevant degree to apply for our September 2025 programme. We'll give them the tools, resources and support they need to learn and develop every step of the way.”

Current NHBC business graduate Fran Hickey adds: “I really value the learning opportunities NHBC provides and the wide range of departments I have had the chance to explore. I feel like being a part of this programme has given me a great start in my career.”

To find out more about the September 2025 programme and apply online, visit NHBC Graduate Programme | Careers at NHBC