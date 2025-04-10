Appeal launched to save Cublington pub

Signs have been put up In the Cublington area to encourage locals to join the campaign

More than 100 local residents attended a meeting to discuss buying their local pub, The Unicorn in Cublington.

The pub closed last year and is now for sale but people living in Cublington and surrounding villages are clubbing together to raise the £800,000 needed to buy the pub for the community.

They have begun a campaign and already have a lot of financial pledges.

Simon Wilkinson, Director of local estate agents The Wilkinson Partnership, talked about the likelihood of new housing in the area at the meeting and therefore the expectation of more future customers.

Cublington Parish Councillor Martyn Waters said: “The Unicorn has been at the heart of our village since the 1600's; a place of warmth, welcome, celebration and community. It was closed last summer and is now for sale on the open market.

“The village has an opportunity to raise funds and make an offer to the current owners. The aim is to make sure that we have a thriving village pub again; one that will forever be owned by and run for our community. There are 800 pubs in England and Wales owned by their communities, with a 90% success rate after five years; Cublington wants to make this 801.”

People in local villages nearby are welcome to join the campaign.

If you would like to join the campaign to save the pub in Cublington, please email: [email protected] or follow this link www.savetheunicorn.org