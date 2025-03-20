Another Aylesbury bus route scrapped by Arriva due to 'low patronage'

By James Lowson
Published 20th Mar 2025, 10:28 BST

Arriva has cancelled another one of its bus routes serving passengers in Aylesbury.

The international transport company has announced it is ending its X5 service on May 18.

Currently, the route runs between Hemel Hempstead and Aylesbury via Aston Clinton, Tring, Berkhamsted, and Bourne End.

In its place Aylesbury-based bus service, Red Eagle, is running a new 500 bus service that will travel between the towns.

Arriva shut its Aylesbury and High Wycombe bus depots in July, 2024Arriva shut its Aylesbury and High Wycombe bus depots in July, 2024
This new service is set to begin on April 14 and has been described as an express service passing through Berkhamsted and Tring from Aylesbury and Hemel Hempstead. However, it has been noted on social media that this is an hourly service, rather than half-hourly, as the X5 is, and it will not pass through Aston Clinton except for during school-run hours.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Due to low patronage, from Sunday 18 May 2025, our Service X5 which runs between Aylesbury and Hemel Hempstead will no longer operate.”

Last year, Arriva drastically reduced its services in Buckinghamshire, closing both its High Wycombe and Aylesbury depots.

A number of its routes were scrapped as a result of the changes, with busy buses between High Wycombe and Aylesbury, plus Aylesbury and Oxford via Thame, permanently scrapped.

The X5 is one of the few Arriva services that remained operational after the closures last summer as it could be run from Arriva’s Hemel Hempstead depot. Arriva’s last remaining services that transport passengers to Aylesbury are the X4 and X6 bus routes that start from Milton Keynes.

