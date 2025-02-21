An Amersham bar could be allowed to serve booze until 3am if a new licencing application is approved.

The venue is based at Unit 8 of Penn Street Works, Penn Street, which is still listed on Google as the home of Griffiths Brothers Distillery Ltd.

However, the new licensing application to Buckinghamshire Council to extend the site’s hours, say the premises is no longer used as a gin distillery, bar and shop.

But new plans say the industrial unit will still function as a bar going forward, making use of the smaller of the two rooms there.

The pub has applied to extend its opening hours

The site, which also includes a storeroom, toilets and an office, will be turned into a corporate event space to be hired for events, making use of the main room.

Plans say the site’s history of being a distillery will be taken advantage of ‘to provide an interesting location for events’.

The application reads: “No alcohol will be supplied for off premise consumption. The bar will only supply drinks to the private event that hire the location.”

If approved by council licensing officers, the bar’s opening hours will be extended to allow it to open from 11am to 11.45pm Monday to Thursday, until 3am on Friday and Saturday nights and until 11pm on Sundays.

The application also seeks permission for alcohol sales, live and recorded music, plays and late-night entertainment for the same hours.

The existing premises licence granted to Griffiths Brothers Distillery for the premises allows it to open from 9am to 11pm Monday to Thursday, until Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 10pm on Sundays.

In a statement, the applicant says: “We will install fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and emergency lighting and ensure emergency exits are clear.

“We will create risk assessment to demonstrate that we have considered, assessed, and addressed safety.”

The business says it will also install soundproofing in areas used for live entertainment, will keep windows and doors closed during regulated entertainment and will monitor events with decibel monitors.

Notices will also be put up at entrances and exits to remind customers to be quiet and capacity will be ‘actively managed to prevent disorder and drunkenness, with no more than four evening events expected a month.

The applicant says the premises will also have good outdoor lighting and CCTV equipment inside and outside.

It added: “For any event of more than 50 people door star will be hired. Female door staff will also be hired. We will also gather attendee information. A notice will be displayed at the entrance to the premises advising that CCTV is in operation.”