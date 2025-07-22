Amendment made to approved plans to demolish former Aylesbury GP surgery and build new housing

A homebuilding firm has requested an amendment to approved plans to replace a destroyed former GP surgery with new homes in Aylesbury.

Thrive Homes, is seeking to make changes to its approved application to construct 26 new properties in Aylesbury.

Planning approval was granted by Bucks Council in December for 26 affordable homes to be built at the former site of Meadowcroft Surgery.

In 2023, the former medical practice in Jackson Road was destroyed in an arson attack, which required eight fire engines and significant manpower to extinguish.

Drone footage of the fire, picture from Richard Crouch (Dronepix)

As part of the agreement to build new properties in the area Bucks Council facilitated a £221,242 grant for the construction company. Funding linked to the project was being offered by the council as it is believed that due to inflation the development would not be viable without additional financial backing.

However, in April, Thrive Homes requested a key amendment to the plans, which can be viewed online and were greenlit by the council.

Thrive Homes says it wants to build 26 homes that would be available to the public at ‘affordable rent’ rates. In the agreed application 19 of the homes would be available to purchase under a shared ownership agreement.

A decision on the amendment has not been made by Bucks Council officials, but Thrive Homes says the changes have already been discussed with the authority’s housing and regulatory services team. It is hoped that the changes will allow people on the council’s existing housing register to move into homes inside the new neighbourhood.

Under Thrive Homes’ plans the development would consist of nine one-bed apartments, 14 two-bed flats, and three 3-bed apartments.

Included within the project was a landscape scheme and alterations to the parking area. It was the second attempt made by the group to create a housing development at the Bucks site, a 31-dwelling project was rejected in 2022.

Two objections were made by residents, with one comment suggesting that nearby residents will lose their privacy as the flats would directly overlook people’s gardens and bedrooms.

Three teenage boys were arrested in connection with the arson attack made at the site in the summer of 2023.