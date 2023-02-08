'Amazing' 80-year-old former PE teacher inspires residents at new Aylesbury care home

A former PE teacher is continuing to inspire others with her infectious love of exercise at a care home in Aylesbury.

At the newly formed Chartwell Manor, Jackie Edlin is proving there is no age limit on sharing your passion.

Jackie at 80 years young leads her community in exercise sessions – sharing the fun with some visiting school children too.

Jackie Edlin with her neighbours and Green Ridge Primary Academy students

Chartwell Manor is Aylesbury’s newest care home having opened in Berryfields back in September 2022.

Jackie, who lives at the new facility, retired from her job as a PE teacher 25 years ago – but hasn’t lost her ability to motivate and get people moving.

Not only has she been leading exercise classes for those who live alongside her at the home, but also got a group of schoolchildren moving, when they paid a visit from nearby Green Ridge Primary Academy on 31 January.

Jackie leading the fun

Jackie has found plenty of opportunity to keep active at Chartwell Manor, thanks to the home’s lifestyle programme.

Activities include regular movement classes in the home's wellness suite.

Now, whenever an exercise activity crops up, the lifestyle team looks to Jackie to take the lead.

Lifestyle coordinator, Beata Dowman said: “Whenever we have an activity involving exercise, Jackie likes to lead the group – and she is in her element. It’s been amazing for her own health and wellbeing – she was falling multiple times a day at her last home, and that’s now greatly reduced. And it’s a huge boost for the health of the whole community too – including our young visitors!

“Jackie is an inspiration, and we are so lucky to have her with us.”

Chartwell Manor has 61 homes and is run by Maria Mallaband Care Group (MMCG), it boasts a variety of living areas and lounges, and a bar and bistro.

Home manager, Marilyn Kimayong said: “Jackie is an amazing woman with so much experience and expertise in sports and exercise, including decades as a PE teacher, having run a successful netball team, a gymnastics club and lead a multi-competition-winning Scottish dancing club.