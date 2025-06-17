Alterations made to plans for Bucks data centre the height of three double decker buses

Plans to build a data centre the height of three double decker buses on a former 50-acre industrial site in Bucks have been altered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Virtus began constructing four data centre buildings on the former Molins tobacco machine factory site at Saunderton in May.

Three of the buildings – each housing huge banks of computers – will be two storeys high, with the fourth three storeys and almost 17 metres high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning permission was granted in 2008, but new plans to the site have been submitted to Buckinghamshire Council.

The masterplan submitted

The plans, submitted by property agents Montagu Evans on behalf of data centre company Virtus, outline several updates.

These latest proposals are described as minor and ‘non-material’ in nature but would support the practical operation of the future facility.

One of the key changes involves vehicle access. The site would now have a designated main entrance and a separate emergency entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new access route from the main parking area into the central road is proposed, while an existing entrance to the west of the site would be retained for emergency use only.

To support the new entrance layout, some parking spaces would be moved to the central road area.

The total number of parking spaces would remain at 151, as previously approved. Accessible parking bays would also be repositioned to improve visibility from the security office at the site entrance.

Plans for landscaping have been revised slightly. Greenery and tree placements would be adjusted to allow for smoother vehicle flow, better access for fuel deliveries, and to help larger vehicles like fire engines and articulated lorries move more easily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In some areas, green ‘islands’ would be reduced or removed to make space for these changes.

Drainage features are also being updated following further hydraulic modelling. An infiltration basin in the northeast corner would be increased in size, and a new basin is planned for the southwest.

Some trees would need to be relocated to allow space for the enlarged basin and a proposed attenuation tank on the eastern side of the site.

Changes are also proposed to the site’s fencing, particularly around the ballroom and office buildings, and to accommodate underground services. A small amendment is also proposed to the site boundary, as part of the land is no longer in the applicant’s ownership—though the red line planning area would remain unchanged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the buildings themselves, Virtus proposes minor design changes, including updates to the front façades of buildings B1 and B2 to allow for office and workspace areas.

This includes adding windows and curtain walls to improve natural light and internal working conditions.

Additional tweaks include altering the shape of loading bay areas, removing some timber screens to improve airflow, and switching gantry structures from concrete to steel frames screened with timber.

Some rooftop plant equipment would also slightly exceed current height limits to meet noise control requirements.

The applicant stressed that all changes are intended to enhance functionality and energy efficiency, and do not significantly alter the overall appearance or design of the approved scheme.