All hands on deck as new operators give leisure centres a spring clean

Colleagues from as far afield as Yorkshire in the north and Maidstone in the south travelled to Bucks, as the new operators launched an all-out cleaning campaign to get the centres looking as good as possible for the local community.

The mobilisation team assembled on Easter Sunday at Stoke Mandeville Stadium, a facility which is also operated by the More Leisure/Serco Leisure partnership. From the stadium, teams headed out to each of the four centres, where they cleaned every nook and cranny, outside and in. Gym kit was polished, floors were scrubbed, mirrors were polished and weeds were pulled.

Simon Lane, Serco Leisure’s Managing Director, who took part in the clean up operation, said:

Serco Leisure's MD mopping up at Aqua Vale

“I am very proud of the commitment shown by our teams, who gave up their valuable time to support us and the leisure customers of Buckinghamshire. I would also like to thank each of the members of my senior leadership team, who supported across the four days. I’m sure they’ll agree that it was hard work, but actually a lot of fun.”

Major refurbishment work was recently announced to upgrade the gym spaces at Aqua Vale Swimming & Fitness Centre and Swan Pool & Leisure Centre. The gyms at both centres are closed while the work takes place, but customers can use the facilities at Stoke Mandeville Stadium as part of their memberships. Swimming and group exercise classes remain available at both facilities.

The refurbishment work is expected to be completed by April 12th.

