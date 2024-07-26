Aldi launches fresh recruitment drive to fill nine vacancies in Aylesbury
Currently, the supermarket chain is advertising nine roles in the Aylesbury area and says it has 40 vacancies in the wider Buckinghamshire area.
In Aylesbury the international supermarket company is looking to find staff to work at its Cambridge Street and Rimmington Way stores.
Aldi says it is after workers of all levels of experience and has full-time and part-time positions available in the county. This ranges from deputy manager vacancies to apprenticeship opportunities.
Aldi also needs new staff in its Milton Keynes and Olney Park stores.
Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to open in new areas, we’re looking to welcome hundreds more colleagues to our amazing teams across the country.
“We want even more people to be a part of our success in the future, which is why we offer a great working environment and opportunities to progress within the business.”
In May, Aldi announced its second pay increase in 2024. Starting pay for store assistants at Aldi is £12.40 per hour nationally, and £13.65 per hour inside the M25. Aldi claims to offer the best hourly rates in the sector. More details can be found on its recruitment page here.
Earlier in the summer, the company advertised 16 vacancies in its Aylesbury stores, across similar levels of seniority. At the time there were 50 open vacancies that needed filling in the wider Buckinghamshire area.
Aldi has over 6,520 stores across 11 countries with the brand originating in Germany.