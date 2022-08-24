Aldi announces recruitment drive creating 95 jobs including roles in Milton Keynes, Aylesbury and Buckingham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi is hoping to fill the 95 vacancies before the end of 2022 and is hiring for both full-time and part-time positions.

The international supermarket giant is after new staff taking on roles such as store assistant and caretaker, as well as in higher paying jobs such as store manager.

Successful applicants could receive up to £48,490 per year.

Aldi is hiring an additional 95 people in Bucks

Among the stores in need of reinforcements are venues in High Wycombe, Aylesbury, Milton Keynes, and Buckingham.

Currently, the fifth-largest supermarket retailer in the UK is hoping to hire 2,000 new employees across the nation.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers, we need more amazing colleagues across the country to help make that possible.

“As well as healthcare and lifestyle perks, working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business. We look forward to welcoming even more great people in Buckinghamshire to become a part of our success.”

Last month, Aldi announced a second pay increase this year for staff and claims to be the best paying supermarket in the UK.

From September the lowest paid staff under the Aldi umbrella will receive £10.50 per hour, the rate rises to £11.95 for workers living inside the M25.