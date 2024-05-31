Aldi advertises 16 vacancies in Aylesbury as part of its latest recruitment drive

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi is encouraging residents to apply for 16 vacancies in its stores across Aylesbury.

The international supermarket chain is looking to fill 16 roles in the county town and 50 in Buckinghamshire overall.

Aldi has added that people of all experiences are encouraged to apply for roles across the South East region, and it is after both full-time and part-time employees.

Also, the budget supermarket chain has announced its latest recruitment drive to tie with an increase in rates for its store assistants. Aldi says store assistants will now receive £12.00 to £12.40, and from £13.55 to £13.65 if they work within the M25.

Aldi is recruiting in Aylesbury

Aldi claims to offer the best pay rates in the sector and says it will commit £79 million to wages in 2024. This marks the second pay increase for people working in Aldi supermarkets.

Kelly Stokes, HR director at Aldi UK, said: “The roll out of our latest pay increase cements our commitment to our colleagues that we will always be the best-paying retailer.

“Our colleagues play an integral part in our ever-increasing popularity, and this is another way for us to acknowledge the incredible work they do every day across the UK.”

To find out more about vacancies in Aylesbury and elsewhere, interested parties are encouraged to check the retailer’s website here.