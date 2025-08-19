Adroit Services named as finalist for SME Apprenticeship Employer

Our Apprentices at Work

The Adroit Services Partnership, an award-winning, Trading Standards approved bathroom installation specialist based in Buckinghamshire, is proud to announce its selection as Finalist for SME Employer of the Year for the South East in the prestigious National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards 2025.

Celebrating excellence in apprenticeships and skills development, the awards are run by the Department of Education and recognise outstanding employers and individuals who are shaping the future workforce.

Adroit Services are addressing the skills gap in the KBB (kitchen, bedroom, bathroom) industry head on, employing their whole installation team and focussing on developing a full career pathway for Bathroom Installers.

The Adroit Team are also working in conjunction with The Simon Acres Group and the East Midlands Apprentice Ambassador Network to record a documentary on ‘The Journey of an Apprentice’

Emma Butt, Managing Partner, commented:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be recognised as a finalist for the SME Employer of the Year Award. Along with installing amazing bathrooms, we are passionate about passing our skills onto the next generation and have worked hard to develop our own inhouse training to teach our apprentices ‘The Adroit Way’. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and the commitment of our entire team in developing and delivering that framework.”

Winners will be announced at the South East Regional Apprenticeship and Skills Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, 1st October at the DoubleTree by Hilton Woking. The event will bring together leading employers, apprentices, and industry champions from across the region.