Acclaimed Bucks eatery gains permission for new bar and restaurant
Oxmoor Farm, which hosts celebrated rural dinner parties, has been given permission to transform a barn on the site into a new dining venue.
The proposals for the site’s old cart shed are simply described as ‘a restaurant and bar’ on Oxmoor’s application from to Buckinghamshire Council.
The plans to change the use of the barn were submitted by Paddy Maynard, who along with Harry Hope-Morley, created the ‘Wild Feasts’ series of culinary events at Oxmoor.
Their concept for the culinary gatherings encourages top chefs to ‘work with the seasons’ and to use ‘high-quality seasonal produce’ in their dishes.
Oxmoor’s plans for the barn under its latest venture are classed as ‘permitted development’, council planners said in a new decision notice in which they said Oxmoor did not need ‘prior approval’ for its plans.
No representations over the plans were made by members of the public or parish council, however highways officers did raise concerns with Oxmoor’s proposals due to potential traffic issues and recommended that they be rejected.
They wrote: “The highway network serving the site is inadequate by reasons of its width and alignment to serve the proposed development with safety and convenience.”
They claimed that the change of use of the barn to a bar and restaurant would create around 39 additional two-way vehicle trips per day.
Oxmoor Farm has been featured in The Times as one of the best spots in the country for farm-to-table dining.
