With work commencing on the Bugle Horn, the popular Aylesbury pub has received a complete transformation with changes to both the pub’s interior and exterior.

The refreshed design honours the historic charm and scenic setting of the Bugle Horn, while introducing a bright, contemporary touch to the pub.

Among the notable changes are a refreshed dining area, revamped beer garden, new front bay windows, sophisticated interiors, and plush, comfortable furniture to give the Bugle Horn the perfect country pub aesthetic. The pub can host up to 84 covers inside and 200 covers outside for both lunch and dinner making it perfect for getting together with friends and family. There is also a dining area that can be hired for private parties and can seat up to 30 people making it ideal for anniversaries and birthdays.

Along with a new appearance, the Bugle Horn is also offering a revamped menu featuring an exciting selection of dishes. Guests can enjoy Signature Skewers, including Moroccan-Spiced Chicken Breast, Garlic King Prawns, Grilled Halloumi & Aubergine, and Tender Lamb Rump. For those looking for hearty favourites, the menu also includes a flavourful Katsu Chicken Rice Bowl and a classic Chicken Parmigiana.

The Bugle Horn is also the perfect place to visit this Father's Day to treat the dads and granddads in your life.

In addition to the revamped menu, Asahi lager is being introduced. The crisp, refreshing larger is the perfect addition to any meal and will be one of the many drinks available in the Bugle Horn’s well-stocked bar along with cask ales, fine wines, and British gin.

Historically, the Bugle Horn gets its name from the distinctive ammonite fossils incorporated into the pub’s walls. Originally the pub was the wine cellar for the nearby Harwell House where Louis 18th lived when in exhale from France. To this day, the pub proudly serves as a central hub for the local community and continues to welcome furry friends, with dog treats and water available on request, making it the perfect pit stop for dog owners, before, during, or after a leisurely country walk. The Bugle Horn’s heritage makes it the perfect, rustic pub for history lovers and ramblers alike.

General Manager, Daniel White who has been at the pub for just over 3 years and who will celebrate his birthday the day after reopening said: “We’re thrilled to welcome both our returning guests and newcomers to experience the Bugle Horn new, updated look.”

“Whether you're after a charming setting to enjoy high-quality dining or a warm corner by the fire to enjoy with a drink, our pub has something for everyone. The Bugle Horn is the ideal place to make memories with family and friends, whether you’re just popping in for a pint after a country walk or a meal to celebrate a wedding anniversary.”

“There’s nowhere in the area the same size or with our fantastic view of the Chilterns making it the perfect backdrop for savouring the hearty, seasonal yet classic British pub-food on our menu and the hand-picked cask ales and fine wines served at our bar. All served by our fantastic, customer friendly team.”