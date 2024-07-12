A day in the life: Berkley Care bosses trade desks for day jobs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The senior leadership team at a Berkhamsted-based luxury all-inclusive care group experienced ‘A Day in the Life’ of their team, taking on various roles across their homes for the third consecutive year.

All members of the Berkley Care Group’s central team took part in the ‘A Day in the Life’ initiative by taking on various roles including nurses, seniors, carers, maintenance, general managers, receptionists, housekeeping, hospitality, and events coordinators across each of their 12 homes.

Berkley’s Chief Executive Officer, Laura Taylor, assumed the role of a Carer, Chief Financial Officer, Stuart Devon, became a Maintenance Assistant, Business Intelligence Director, Rob Pinsent, became a Chef, and Chief People Officer, Leah Smith was an Activities Coordinator. Two external partners from Prosperwell also joined in activities and on reception at Shinfield View in Reading.

The initiative was designed with several key objectives. One of the primary goals is to maintain a deep connection with the realities of living and working at Berkley. While the central support team regularly visits the homes, the initiative ensures dedicated time to understand the daily roles and challenges of team members.

Business Intelligence Director, Rob Pinsent, being a chef at Burcot Lodge.

It also aims to ensure that strategic decisions are made with a thorough understanding of their potential impact on team members and residents. By working alongside the teams, the central leadership gains invaluable insights that inform strategies and plans.

Furthermore, ‘A Day in the Life’ provides an opportunity for the central team to learn directly from the team and witness the exceptional work carried out daily.

A benefit of the scheme is that the central team can identify areas of best practice and challenges that need to be addressed. The initiative has led to several improvements in care home operations. Notable changes include improving meal provisions to ensure all team members receive a meal during their shifts, implementing ‘Management Matters’ workshops to support the development of line managers, upgrading IT, care, and people systems across the company, and introducing Estates and Facilities Management systems to improve operational efficiency.

‘A Day in the Life’ is set to continue in the coming years to ensure that the entire care group remains a place where residents and team members feel valued and supported.

Commenting on the event, Laura Taylor, the Chief Executive Officer at Berkley Care Group, said:

“The ‘A Day in the Life’ initiative was, once again, an incredibly eye-opening and humbling experience. Working as a carer for the day allowed me to gain a deeper understanding of both the challenges and rewards that come with this vital role.

“It was invaluable to see firsthand the dedication, compassion, and hard work our team put in every single day. We are dedicated to supporting our teams and enhancing the quality of care for our residents.

“Berkley Care Group’s commitment to improving our policies and strategies will remain steadfast to ensure we reflect the real needs and experiences of our team and residents."