We've looked at some of the best indoor activities available in Aylesbury. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

8 of the best indoor activities and things to do on a rainy day in Aylesbury

By James Lowson
Published 27th May 2025, 14:11 BST
With rain forecast over the school break, The Bucks Herald has taken a closer look at some of the best indoor activities available in Aylesbury and surrounding areas.

From activity centres to creative crafts workshops we have looked at some of the most interesting indoor exercises.

Here are eight of the best activities you can do the next time it rains in Aylesbury:

Located in Friars Square Shopping Centre, the varied activity hub always proves popular with youngsters. The centre has a roller rink, laser quest, a soft play area, and much more games on offer.

1. Flip Out

Located in Friars Square Shopping Centre, the varied activity hub always proves popular with youngsters. The centre has a roller rink, laser quest, a soft play area, and much more games on offer. Photo: Flip Out

Queens Park Arts Centre offers a wide-variety of creative pursuits and classes. Over the school break the centre is hosting children's pottery classes, tapestry, and oil painting workshops, plus more sessions to get the creative juices going.

2. Queens Park Arts Centre

Queens Park Arts Centre offers a wide-variety of creative pursuits and classes. Over the school break the centre is hosting children's pottery classes, tapestry, and oil painting workshops, plus more sessions to get the creative juices going. Photo: Queens Park Arts Centre

The Roald Dahl Children's Gallery remains ever popular with families, while Discover Bucks Museum offers a wide variety of interesting exhibitions and often has something for everyone. Ranging from art exhibitions, to brain-testing features, and craft showcases. Recently, the museum launched a Matilda-themed project to coincide with the airing of the Netflix musical.

3. Discover Bucks Museum

The Roald Dahl Children's Gallery remains ever popular with families, while Discover Bucks Museum offers a wide variety of interesting exhibitions and often has something for everyone. Ranging from art exhibitions, to brain-testing features, and craft showcases. Recently, the museum launched a Matilda-themed project to coincide with the airing of the Netflix musical. Photo: Discover Bucks Museum

Waddesdon Manor remains one of Buckinghamshire's most famous landmarks on rainy days guests can look around the famous building.

4. Waddesdon Manor

Waddesdon Manor remains one of Buckinghamshire's most famous landmarks on rainy days guests can look around the famous building. Photo: Waddesdon Manor

