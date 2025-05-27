8 of the best indoor activities and things to do on a rainy day in Aylesbury

From activity centres to creative crafts workshops we have looked at some of the most interesting indoor exercises.
Here are eight of the best activities you can do the next time it rains in Aylesbury:
1. Flip Out
Located in Friars Square Shopping Centre, the varied activity hub always proves popular with youngsters. The centre has a roller rink, laser quest, a soft play area, and much more games on offer. Photo: Flip Out
2. Queens Park Arts Centre
Queens Park Arts Centre offers a wide-variety of creative pursuits and classes. Over the school break the centre is hosting children's pottery classes, tapestry, and oil painting workshops, plus more sessions to get the creative juices going. Photo: Queens Park Arts Centre
3. Discover Bucks Museum
The Roald Dahl Children's Gallery remains ever popular with families, while Discover Bucks Museum offers a wide variety of interesting exhibitions and often has something for everyone. Ranging from art exhibitions, to brain-testing features, and craft showcases. Recently, the museum launched a Matilda-themed project to coincide with the airing of the Netflix musical. Photo: Discover Bucks Museum
4. Waddesdon Manor
Waddesdon Manor remains one of Buckinghamshire's most famous landmarks on rainy days guests can look around the famous building. Photo: Waddesdon Manor