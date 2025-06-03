Dozens of Premium Bond winners in Buckinghamshire have won a share of £720,000.

The winners of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw have been announced with 54 winners in Buckinghamshire scooping up a combined prize total of £720,000.

Five people in the county took home winnings of £50,000 each, it has been revealed following the June Premium Bonds prize draw.

A further eight people living in Buckinghamshire took home winnings of £25,000, 13 people won £10,000, and 28 people won £5,000.

Analysis from turvallinen-kasino found that out of the 54 winners from Buckinghamshire, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £43,668.

At the national level, there were 1,349 winners of high value prizes for the month of June. In total £41,620,000 was won between 2,934 winners, with two people winning the £1m jackpot, 79 people winning £100,000, a further 159 winners scooping up £50,000, 317 securing £25,000, and 792 getting £10,000.

Markus Kanerva, CEO of turvallinen-kasino, said: “Premium Bonds are a great way to save without locking your money away - especially if you’re saving for something like a summer holiday. Many people really start to feel the pinch at this time of year with the school holidays, trips away, and other extra expenses.

“Whether you’re setting some funds aside for an event or just trying to get better with saving without taking risks, they offer a bit of excitement with a monthly tax-free prize draw and peace of mind knowing your savings are safe.”

Premium Bonds prize draws are held once a month and entrants can win prizes up to £1,000,000.